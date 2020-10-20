x
Early voting begins in Arkansas for November election

Early voting has begun in Arkansas and lines are being reported at several locations around the state.

ARKANSAS, USA — Editor's Note: To find an early voting location near you, follow this link from the Arkansas Secretary of State. 

Early voting started Monday and runs through Nov. 2.

Secretary of State John Thurston hasn't predicted how many of the state's 1.8 million registered voters will cast a ballot in this year's general election.

Officials expect a large number of mail-in ballots after Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed an order allowing concern about the coronavirus pandemic as a reason to vote absentee. 

Read more about what will be decided on this year's ballot by following our Arkansas Voter's Guide below. 

