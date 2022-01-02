Early voting begins for State Senate District 7 Seat

Early voting began Tuesday, Feb. 1 for the State Senate District 7 seat race between Democrat Lisa Parks and Republican Colby Fulfer.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Voters in eastern Washington County will decide who will take over the State Senate District 7 seat.

Early voting for the race began Tuesday, Feb. 1 and voters can choose from Democrat Lisa Parks and Republican Colby Fulfer.

The Senate District 7 seat became vacant after Republican state Sen. Lance Eads resigned from the position in October to take a job in the private sector.

District 7 includes Springdale, Johnson, Goshen and Elkins in eastern Washington County.

Those wanting to vote early can do so from Feb. 1-7, except on Saturday and Sunday at the County Clerk's Office located in the Washington County Courthouse. Voting hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Election Day is Tuesday, Feb. 8 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Voting locations include:

The Awakening Church - 5763 E. Mission Blvd. Fayetteville 72701

Central United Methodist - 6 W. Dickson Fayetteville 72701

Elmdale Baptist Church - 1700 W. Huntsville Rd. Springdale 72762

Elkins Community Center - 162 Doolin Drive Elkins 72727

First Church of the Nazarene - 2300 S. 40th Street Springdale 72762

Sang Avenue Baptist Church - 1425 N. Sang Ave Fayetteville 72703

Sequoyah Methodist Church - 1910 Old Wire Rd Fayetteville 72701

Sonora Baptist Church - 17330 E. Hwy 412 Springdale 72762

Trinity Methodist Church - 1021 W. Sycamore Fayetteville 72703

Voters selected Parks to be the Democratic nominee, but there was a runoff election between Fulfer and Steve Unger since neither Republican candidate was able to get over 50% of the vote. Fulfer ultimately won the vote.

Fulfer currently serves as the Chief of Staff to the Mayor of Springdale, is a former member of the Springdale City Council and is also a small business owner. He says if elected, his experience will allow him to solve problems in our community.

Parks is a Tontitown child welfare attorney and longtime community activist. Earning her law degree from the University of Arkansas, Parks has worked more than 17 years as a public defender in both Benton and Washington Counties.