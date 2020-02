Elizabeth Warren will be holding a town hall in North Little Rock on Saturday, February 29 ahead of Super Tuesday.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will make a stop in North Little Rock on Saturday, February 29 ahead of Super Tuesday.

Warren will be at the North Shore Riverfront Park, located at the intersection of Willow St. and Riverfront Dr., at 1 p.m.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. The event will be held outside.

This will be the 30th state Warren has visited during her campaign for presidency.