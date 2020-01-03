Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren makes progressive push during Arkansas rally

Sen. Warren's speech focused mainly on her two-cent wealth tax proposal, but she also discussed her plans for health care and climate change.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On a gorgeous day in the shadow of the Broadway Bridge, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) excited more than 1,500 supporters at a Saturday rally in North Little Rock, alongside the Arkansas River.

"It sounds like Arkansas is ready for some big structural change," Warren said, as she took the stage three days before Arkansas votes in the Super Tuesday primary.

Warren spent the morning in South Carolina, where she finished behind former Vice President Joe Biden in that state's primary. Upon arrival, she greeted a couple dozen families for a VIP selfie line.

After an introduction by State Rep. Nicole Clowney (D - Fayetteville), Warren launched into her stump speech that touts her many plans she's ready to put in place if she makes it to the White House.

"I don't want a government that works for giant multinational corporations," she said. "I want one that works for our families."

There was no mention of President Trump or any of the other candidates in the Democratic campaign, though there was plenty of criticism of "billionaires who buy their way into power" in a reference to former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

"I just want to hear her passion," said Kristin Rider, who attended the rally wearing a sparkling 'Warren 2020' shirt. "I don't need to hear anything specific. I just want to see her."

Rider came to the rally with her friend, Tasha Hermann, who signaled some of the challenges Warren faces by wearing a bright blue shirt supporting Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Both said they admired their friend's choice even as some conversations have been tense lately.

"They can get heated sometimes," said Hermann, who, like Rider, traveled from Hot Springs. "We try to keep it respectful and try to listen to what other people have to say."

Campaign organizers said Arkansas was the 30th state Warren has visited since hitting the campaign trail, but there are signs that the campaign is scrambling to cover the Super Tuesday map. The call went out for volunteers to help canvass in the state even though the primary is just a few days away.

Warren's speech focused on her two-cent wealth tax proposal, but in-depth discussions about health care and climate change came after critical questions from selected participants.

One woman asked how Warren's version of "Medicare-for-all" would avoid a proliferation of managed care companies that the questioner said was leading to people with disabilities losing benefits in Arkansas.

Another person asked how nuclear power fit into her plan to fight climate change. Warren took the opportunity to say she embraces science and the findings that point to a warming planet.

She hinted at wanting a "Green New Deal," while also saying oceans needed to be protected in a "Blue New Deal." Finally, she told the questioner she had concerns about how nuclear waste would be disposed.

After the questions, she built to her finish, saying the details of all her plans are on her website and making the point that rallies like these are about staying focused on the fight.

"This is the moment to dream big, fight hard, and win," she concluded.