Democrat Jesse Gibson announces for Arkansas Attorney General

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The race for Arkansas Attorney General just added another candidate. Attorney Jesse Gibson announced Tuesday (May 25) he would seek the Democratic nomination for the state’s top legal post.

Gibson will challenge Democrat Jason Davis for the nomination. Lt. Governor Tim Griffin and Leon Jones have announced for the Republican nomination for the position. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is term-limited and is running for Governor.

Gibson said consumer protection will be one of his biggest priorities in seeking the office.

“We expect politicians to do the right thing, but too often they end up protecting their own power over ours. I’m done waiting around for someone else to get this right. I’ve taken on the big guys in the courtroom, so I’m ready to do the same in Little Rock as Attorney General,” Gibson said. “The people in charge now play by different rules and bully anyone who tries to call them out or challenge them. That’s about to change.”

In a campaign announcement video which can be viewed below, Gibson touted his small town upbringing and concern for family. He was raised in Lead Hill, Arkansas, by his parents who were both teachers.