Deadline to request an absentee ballot in Oklahoma is Tuesday

OKLAHOMA, USA — Oklahoma State Election Board Press Release

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the November 3 election in Oklahoma is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

The easiest way to request an absentee ballot is online using the OK Voter Portal. You can also download an Absentee Ballot Request Form from the State Election Board website and fax, email or hand-deliver your request form to the County Election Board.

Absentee ballot requests must be received by no later than 5 p.m. on October 27. Voters who are not able to make that deadline may request an “emergency incapacitated” absentee ballot with proper documentation. Voters will need to contact their County Election Board for more information about emergency incapacitated absentee ballots.

Absentee ballot requests are processed daily. However, voters should remember to allow plenty of time to vote and return their ballots.

Absentee ballots can be returned using the U.S. postal service or any private delivery service that provides delivery documentation. Ballots returned by mail or private delivery service must be received by the voter’s County Election Board no later than 7 p.m. on election night.

“Standard” absentee ballots may be hand-delivered to the voter’s County Election Board, provided ballots are returned no later than the end of business day, the Monday prior to the Election (November 2). “Physically incapacitated” absentee ballots can only be returned by mail or private delivery service.