Dan Whitfield to run against Boozman for US Senate seat in 2022

Dan Whitfield formerly ran as an Independent but was unable to get on the 2020 ballot. He will now run as a Democrat on the 2022 ballot.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas man who attempted to get on the 2020 ballot against Tom Cotton has announced he will be running to unseat Senator John Boozman in 2022.

Dan Whitfield formerly ran as an independent but was unable to get on the 2020 ballot to run against Republican incumbent Senator Tom Cotton and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington

Because Whitfield ran as an Independent, he had a 90-day window prior to May 1, 2020, to get 10,000 signatures. He previously told 5NEWS the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines hurt his chances of meeting that deadline.

He will be running as a Democrat in the 2022 election.

"I ran my last campaign completely independent and grassroots and I am extremely proud of what our team accomplished, but with the current political climate, if we are to beat a GOP operative it is going to have to be with the Democratic Party," Whitfield wrote on Facebook.

He says the point of his campaign is to bring Arkansans' voices to the legislative process and he intends to do just that.