Sen. Cotton introduces amendment to block Chinese companies from receiving COVID-19 aid

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Sen. Tom Cotton introduced an amendment to the HEALS Act Tuesday that would block any funding, along with any money left over from the CARES Act to businesses under Chinese ownership.
"China unleashed this plague on the world and they must be held accountable-not given a cash bonus by the American government," Cotton said.
Cotton also said the Secretary of Treasury Mnuchin would have to "clawback" any funds that have already been given to Chinese entities in the United States.
The amendment, according to Cotton, is in response to "reports that Chinese-owned companies received PPP funding from the CARES Act passed earlier this year."
Cotton introduced the legislation saying "We must act to ensure all coronavirus relief funds stay right here in the United States where they're needed the most."