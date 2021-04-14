Class protection bill now law in Arkansas

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed into law a measure proponents say is an alternative to a hate crimes bill.

ARKANSAS, USA — A measure that has been referred to as an alternative to a hate crimes bill is now law in Arkansas.

Senate Bill (SB) 622, introduced as a class protection bill, was approved by Governor Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday (April 14).

SB622 requires a criminal defendant to serve at least 80% of their sentence if they were proven to have selected a victim based on someone's "mental, physical, biological, cultural, political, or religious beliefs or characteristics.”

Critics of the bill say it does not go far enough to protect Arkansans who have been historically discriminated against.

"Senate Bill 622 is not a real hate crimes bill. It is a substitute for what a real hate crimes bill could do," Kymara Seals with Arkansas Public Policy Panel and Citizens First Congress said.

Another hate crimes measure, SB3, has been held up in the Arkansas Senate following a heated exchange between the bill sponsor Sen. Jim Hendren (I-Gravette) and fellow lawmakers.

SB3 included protections for victims who were targeted due to "race, color, religion, ethnicity, ancestry, national origin, homelessness, gender identity, sexual orientation, sex, disability, or service in United States Armed Forces."

Governor Asa Hutchinson has not commented yet on the passage of SB622. He has pushed for hate crimes legislation to be passed while in office.