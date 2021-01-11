Challengers to Duggar emerge for State Senate District 7 seat

The special election is set for Feb. 8, 2022. The primary for the seat will be held Dec. 14 and a primary runoff if needed will be held Jan. 11.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Several Republican candidates are throwing their hat in the ring for Arkansas State Senate District 7 seat, previously held by Lance Eads.

Eads resigned from his position Thursday, Oct. 28, to take a job in the private sector. District 7 includes Springdale, Johnson, Goshen and Elkins in eastern Washington County.

Springdale resident and retired Navy Captain, Steve Unger, announced his run for the position on Nov. 8. During his years of service, Unger served in various capacities including a medic, surface warfare officer and Chaplain. According to a press release, Unger is a fourth-generation Arkansan whose family called Northwest Arkansas home since the 1870s.

Unger says he is pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro-corrections reform, pro-limited government, pro-business, pro-skilled trades education, and pro-grow our power grid.

On Nov. 9, Colby Fulfer announced he would also be vying for the District 7 seat during the special election. Colby Fulfer currently serves as the Chief of Staff to the Mayor of Springdale, is a former member of the Springdale City council and is also a small business owner.

Fulfer issued the following statement:

“We have many critical issues facing our state right now. Whether it’s fighting the drug and opioid epidemic, helping small business owners navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, or defending our personal freedoms and rights, no one will fight harder for our shared values. The residents of this district deserve a Senator who will advocate on their behalf with a strong voice. I look forward to sharing my conservative values with voters and earning their votes.”