CAPES collects signatures at drive-thru event

CAPES needs 54,000 signatures from 50 different Arkansas counties to get the question on the ballot.

ARKANSAS, USA — Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) collected signatures for its petition against the LEARNS Act this weekend.

Lawmakers heard days of testimony earlier this year in regard to the Act. Questions arose about state-funded vouchers for private schools and new guidance on topics like critical race theory, which the governor says will help students and close the education gap.

"We oppose the LEARNS Act and other initiatives that threaten to undermine the public education system and put the future of our children and communities at risk," said CAPES.

We spoke with one volunteer who told us more about the response.

"We are doing great with signatures but also Washington County we want to carry the rest of the state so we are going to go more than what we actually need. So the push is on and it is looking very good. People are just turning right in and driving right up," said the volunteer.

More signatures are expected to be collected in the upcoming days.

