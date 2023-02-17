Significant bills that could become laws in Arkansas next week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas's General Assembly is charging full speed ahead as the Senate is expected to pass some prominent bills on Monday.
Here's a look at what's on the Senate calendar:
- SB71— To prohibit discrimination or preferential treatment by the State of Arkansas and other public entities.
- What it means: It's described as prohibiting discrimination or preferential treatment by the state. In it, the bill removes mentions of "minority" and "civil rights." Instead, it refers to equal and non-discrimination hiring. Anything that promoted retention plans for minority races or ethnicities has been stricken.
- HB1161— To create the support for Pregnant and Parenting Students Act.
- What it means: A bill by Democrats to support pregnant and parenting students could become law soon. This bill introduces excused absences related to pregnancy or parenting, allows for the make-up of missed work and requires schools to make accommodations for lactating students.
- HB1196— To modify the requirements for public housing and to create the Housing Welfare Reform Act of 2023.
- What it means: This bill would impose work requirements on those receiving public housing benefits. The bill is backed by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and would require any able-bodied person receiving government assistance to work at least 20 hours a week.
All of these bills are expected to receive final votes.