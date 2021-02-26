Bill that would refund COVID-19 non-compliance fines to businesses moves to Arkansas House

Almost $38,000 in fines have been paid by businesses across Arkansas.

ARKANSAS, USA — A bill that would refund businesses that had to pay a fine for not complying with COVID-19 directives will now advance to the full Arkansas House

“When an establishment that holds a liquor license is issued a fine by the ABC, it’s not as simple as getting written a speeding ticket. This is a very serious thing because a few of these can lead to your liquor license being pulled and you losing your entire business,” said Aaron Schauer, owner of The Piano Bar on Dickson Street.

Schauer says he received a $600 fine this past October. He says the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) division issued his bar a fine for what they say was failure to follow health guidelines pertaining to social distancing. He says while the ABC agents were there, customers had moved from the seats.

“They ask people to social distance. The only people having to enforce it because they are fined if they don’t are restaurants and bars that have liquor licenses because the Arkansas Beverage Control is coming around,” he said.

ABC agents have done more than 6,000 compliance checks across the state since last summer and 94% of those businesses were in full compliance. All the fines that have been paid so far total a little under $38,000.

This bill that was approved by the Arkansas Senate would refund those businesses. Less than 10 of those businesses that paid a fine are in the River Valley or Northwest Arkansas.

ABC Spokesperson, Scott Hardin says from the beginning they’ve tried to give verbal warnings and educate the business before resorting to issuing fines.

“We will have to reevaluate moving forward, how do we enforce these regulations and these directives," he said. "At this point, we are watching it really closely but as of today we have agents in the field continuing to do that work and until we learn otherwise that will remain the case."