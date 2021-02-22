Bill that would make abortion illegal except to save mother passes Arkansas Senate

A bill proposed by Sen. Jason Rapert that would make abortion virtually illegal except to save the life of the mother has passed the Arkansas Senate.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (Editor's Note: The attached video is a report from when the bill was first proposed in November 2020.)

A bill proposed by State Senator Jason Rapert that would make abortion virtually illegal except to save the life of the mother has passed the Arkansas Senate and has moved on to be voted on in the House.

The vote was 27 senators in favor of the bill with 7 against. State Senator Jim Hendren voted present on the bill.

The bill could possibly give the U.S. Supreme Court an opportunity to overturn their 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that ruled in favor of a pregnant woman's choice to have an abortion without government restrictions.