Bill cutting solar panels' return on investment passes in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A bill certain to hurt Arkansas’ solar installation businesses moved toward law Tuesday when it passed in a 24-9 vote by the state Senate.

Senate Bill 295, sponsored by Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Beebe, is an amended version of an even stricter House bill by Rep. Lanny Fite, R-Benton, and it will essentially halve the credit that utilities pay to customers — both residential and commercial — who generate their own power.

State policy set by the Arkansas Public Service Commission and affirmed by lawmakers two years ago has allowed these customers, most of whom have solar panels, to get a one-to-one credit for the power they put on the grid. The rate is equal to the retail price power companies charge for providing electricity. The crediting system is known as net metering.