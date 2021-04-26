Bid to end Arkansas' Confederate Flag Day fails before panel

The proposal to end Confederate Flag Day failed before the Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee.

An effort to end Arkansas’ day set aside to commemorate the flag of the Confederacy has failed before a Senate panel.

