Gov. Hutchinson delivers final State of the State address

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers are convening for this year's session to craft the state's budget, but could face renewed fights over abortion and other issues.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will kick off the start of the fiscal session Monday with his final state of the state address before members of the House and Senate.

Hutchinson is a Republican who is serving his final year as governor. The governor has proposed a $6 billion budget for the coming year.

The session could see a new effort by some lawmakers to enact an abortion ban modeled after one in neighboring Texas.

A legislator has already introduced a bill that is similar to the law in Texas. The United States Supreme Court have let the law remain in effect for now as court cases go through lower courts.

State Senator Jason Rapert tried to previously extend a special session in December to pass the Texas-style legislation, but was unsuccessful.

Hutchinson has also voiced his support for expanding bed space at the Calico Rock prison. The governor said he would like to add almost 500 more beds there.