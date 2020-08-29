Arkansas Voter's Guide: What to know before heading to the polls

Get the information you need to register to vote in the 2020 general election in Arkansas.

ARKANSAS, USA — Election day is November 3, 2020, and several important local and national races will be decided. Here's what you need to know to ensure you can cast your ballot in Arkansas.

Registering to vote/requesting an absentee ballot:

You must be registered to vote in Arkansas.

Follow our guide on how to ensure you're registered to vote in Arkansas, and what you need to know about requesting an absentee ballot due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (This is a guide, but it's important to note that you should call your local county clerk's office if you have further questions about registering to vote and absentee ballots.)

How votes are tallied in Arkansas:

5NEWS spoke with local election officials to better understand how votes are counted in Arkasnas. This is important to know because there will be a surplus of absentee ballots cast this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This could lead to a longer than usual wait for election results.