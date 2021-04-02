Arkansas Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe running for Lt. Governor

Greg Bledsoe has served as the state’s surgeon general since 2015 when Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed him.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe announced Thursday (Feb. 4) that he will seek the Republican nomination for Lt. Governor in 2022.

He has served as the state’s surgeon general since 2015 when he was appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Bledsoe has been one of the governor’s chief advisors through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bledsoe is an emergency room physician and earned his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. After a residency at UAMS, he spent five years on the faculty in the Johns Hopkins Department of Emergency Medicine.

“After much prayer and discussion with family and supporters all over the state, I have decided to announce as a candidate for Lt. Governor. I am a physician, not a politician, and I do not see this campaign as a ‘next step’ in a political career. We need fresh ideas and new faces in our Capitol, not a revolving door of the same names and candidates for every office,” Bledsoe tells Talk Business & Politics.