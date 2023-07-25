Arkansas State Treasurer Mark Lowery set to retire in September

On Tuesday, the Office of Treasurer of State of Arkansas made an announcement that Arkansas State Treasurer Mark Lowery will be retiring in September.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Office of Treasurer of State of Arkansas made an announcement on Tuesday, that Arkansas State Treasurer Mark Lowery will retire on September 30.

His decision to retire was made after he dealt with a series of strokes during the past year.

Until a replacement is appointed by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the State Treasury will continue to be run by Chief of Staff Stephen Bright and Deputy Treasurer Eric Munson.

Lowery had two strokes in 2023, the first one happened in March and another in June. After the first stroke, Lowery spent weeks in rehabilitation in Arkansas, before continuing his medical rehabilitation while surrounded by his family in Maryland.

He then returned to Arkansas and the Treasurer’s Office in early June.

In mid-June, when he had a second, more severe stroke, Lowery and his family made the decision to announce his retirement to allow him to focus on his health.

In a statement released by the family, they said:

“It was the joy of his life traveling across Arkansas and building lasting relationships with constituents throughout the state. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others and fighting for Arkansans.”

Lowery first began his public service as the Chief of Staff for then Lt. Governor Mike Huckabee in the 1990s.

He received a master’s degree in communications from The University of Arkansas in 2000 and later held many positions from the editor of the Maumelle Monitor and The Sherwood Voice, to lobbyist and executive director for the Arkansas Chapter of the National Association of Financial Advisors.

Lowery also taught communications at the University of Central Arkansas and Henderson State University. He was elected in 2012 to his first term in the Arkansas Legislature, and served two terms as House Chair of the Insurance & Commerce Committee, as a member of the Education Council, and on the Arkansas Legislative Council.

He then served five terms in the Arkansas Legislature.

“Treasurer Lowery has been a dedicated public servant and has had a successful political and professional career that spans over 30 years. We are incredibly sad to see him retire, and his leadership will be missed,” said Stephen Bright, Chief of Staff at the Office of the State Treasury.

Bright also said explained that Treasurer Lowery knew that his greatest asset was his amazing staff.

"He adored the staff and he boasted about them every chance he had. The Treasurer loved spending time with his team and really wanted them to know how important they were to him. This staff stepped up the first day after the Treasurer went into the hospital and have not missed a beat since then. He knew they always had his back and he loved them for that," he added.