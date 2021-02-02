Stand Your Ground Law in Arkansas voted down by House committee

After passing in the Arkansas Senate, a Stand Your Ground law has been voted down by the House Judiciary Committee.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Stand Your Ground bill in Arkansas was voted down by the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday (Feb. 2).

This comes after the Arkansas Senate passed the bill two weeks ago with a majority of votes. It's a bill that has been met with a lot of opposition.

The bill loosens restrictions on the use of deadly force in self-defense.

After a committee meeting, the bill failed on a voice vote where opponents spoke against the proposal., our sister-station THV11 reports.

A similar Stand Your Ground bill failed in Arkansas two years ago.

Before the bill was voted down, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said a Stand Your Ground bill is important to protect Arkansans Second Amendment right to protect themselves and protect their families.

“What this bill does is essentially clean up the language so Arkansans understand that if someone is attacking them using deadly force, then they can defend themselves,” she said.

Republican Senator Jim Hendren is one of the senators who voted against the bill.

“While I believe in the second amendment and I have my concealed carry, and I believe the right to bear arms, I’m concerned about a law that everyone in law enforcement tells us is not necessary and the data shows may lead to more homicides,” he said

25 states across the U.S. currently have Stand Your Ground laws in place.