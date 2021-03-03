Arkansas 'Stand Your Ground' bill signed into law by Governor Hutchinson

The bill allows an armed person to use deadly force if they believe they are in imminent danger.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed into law legislation that loosens the state's restrictions on using lethal force in self-defense.

The legislation, SB24, referred to as a "Stand Your Ground" bill passed the House and Senate earlier this year after being reworked.

Hutchinson signed the bill into law on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

The bill allows an armed person to use deadly force if they believe they are in imminent danger. Arkansas law did prohibit a person from using deadly force if they can safely retreat.

As of January 1, 2020, 34 states across the U.S. have stand-your-ground laws or have expanded the castle doctrine to apply beyond the home.

Republican State Representative Jim Hendren called the bill unnecessary, saying it's not a partisan issue but rather a human decency issue.

"The so-called, 'Stand Your Ground' bill. I call it 'so-called,' because the title is not accurate for what the bill does," Hendren said. "Current law allows for Arkansans to stand their ground today. This law broadens that. It allows someone who can escape to complete safety to choose to stay and fight and kill."

Rep. Aaron Pilkington, one of the authors of the bill, said the bill was designed to protect Arkansans who have to make a "snap decision" to protect themselves.

"If you're lawfully present, if you are not breaking the law, then you're able to use stand-your-ground," Pilkington said.

A similar measure stalled in the Legislature two years ago. The 2021 bill passed after groups such as the state’s sheriffs’ and prosecutors’ associations that previously opposed it said they’re neutral to the latest version.