Arkansas senator introduces bill to stop protests at lawmakers, judges homes

The bill would prevent a government official's home address and phone number from being public record.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton has introduced a bill that he says will protect judges and other government officials from protests at their homes. He also went on Fox News to say that President Joe Biden should work with the Department of Justice to arrest protesters who gather outside Supreme Court Judge's homes.

The "Public Servant Protective Act" will apply to any officer, employee or politician of a state or Tribal government.

The bill would prevent a government official's home address and phone number from being public record.

If passed, the bill would allow a government official to directly, or through an agent designated by the government official, make a written demand to a person to refrain from publicly displaying their personal information or an immediate family member's information, on the internet.

"Judges and other government officials should not be subjected to angry protests and violent threats at home simply because they serve the public at work," Cotton said. "Our bill will protect public servants and their families by allowing them to remove their home addresses from any public website."

Government officials would also be able to demand their personal information be stripped from an "interactive computer service."

If the government official wishes to take action, they can file a civil action against a person or a company that violated the law.

Senators Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee), John Boozman (R-Arkansas), Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Bill Hagerty (R-Tennessee), Jim Inhofe (R-Oklahoma), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Ben Sasse (R-Nebraska), and Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi) introduced the Public Servant Protection Act, legislation to protect all government employees and their families from having their home addresses listed publicly online.

He also went on Fox News to say that President Joe Biden should work with the Department of Justice to arrest protesters who gather outside Supreme Court Judge's homes.

Anyone protesting outside a judge’s home should be arrested and charged with a federal crime. pic.twitter.com/FmtkMtu46q — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) May 10, 2022

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.