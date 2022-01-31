Arkansas Sen. John Boozman raises $1.1 million for reelection bid

Boozman reported having $3.5 million on hand for his reelection bid and spending more than $400,000 in the final three months of last year.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — U.S. Sen. John Boozman has raised more than $1.1 million in the final months of last year as the Arkansas Republican prepares to fend off challenges in this year's primary election.

Boozman on Monday reported having $3.5 million on hand for his reelection bid and spending more than $400,000 in the final three months of last year.

Boozman was first elected to the Senate in 2010 and won reelection in 2016.

He faces challenges from fellow Republicans in May’s primary, including former NFL player Jake Bequette and Hot Springs gun range owner Jan Morgan.

