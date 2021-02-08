Arkansas lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

According to the Arkansas House spokesperson, Rep. Les Eaves has tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.

House spokesperson Cecillea Pond-Mayo said that the legislation is waiting for Gov. Asa Hutchinson to officially call for a special session on amending Act 1002, a law banning mask mandates.

The House will be convening tomorrow as a Committee of the Whole to decide on a special session.

Rep. Eaves represents District 46 which includes a portion of White County.