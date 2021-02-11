Arkansans: How you can comment on proposed redistricting maps

Your comments will be saved as part of the public records as lawmakers gather reactions to the proposed redistricting maps.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Board of Apportionment, comprised of the Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General, has released a set of interactive proposed House and Senate redistricting maps. Arkansans can comment on the maps, which will be saved as part of the public record.

The maps display the demographic composition of the proposed districts. They also allow viewers to input their home addresses to see street-level details on the proposed districts where they live.

Proposed Maps

Redistricting is required every 10 years after the Federal Census report is released. Each district is supposed to be equally split to keep populations the same.

One of the proposed maps depicts the first majority Latinx state House district in Arkansas's history. The proposed zone is located in eastern Springdale.

Public comments on the map will last through Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.