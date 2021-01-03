x
Proposed overhaul of Arkansas Medicaid expansion unveiled

Ark. Governor Asa Hutchinson and lawmakers are looking to overhaul the state's Medicaid expansion to encourage recipients to work after a requirement was blocked.

Arkansas' governor and lawmakers are proposing overhauling the state's Medicaid expansion to encourage recipients to work after its previous work requirement was blocked. 

The legislation detailed Monday would continue using Medicaid funds to place recipients on private insurance. 

But those who don't work or go to school could be moved to the traditional fee-for-service Medicaid program under the new proposal. 

The proposal was unveiled weeks after President Joe Biden's administration moved to block work requirements in Arkansas and several other states. 

Arkansas' work requirements had already been blocked by federal courts. 

