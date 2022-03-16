Arkansas political leaders respond to Ukraine President Zelenskyy's remarks to Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke in front of the U.S. Congress asking America to do more to help Ukraine's fight against Russian forces.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke in front of the U.S. Congress asking America to do more to help Ukraine's fight against Russian forces invading the neighboring country.

Prior to Zelenskyy's address, an emotional, tragically graphic video displayed the violence Ukraine and its people have suffered since the war with Russia began.

Zelenskyy brought up the memory of past events that have sparked the U.S. into war, including Pearl Harbor and the September 11 attacks.

"You are the leader of the nation. I wish you be the leader of the world," he said “Being the leader of the world means being the leader of peace.”

Arkansas politicians have spoken in response to Zelenskyy's speech, including U.S. Senator John Boozman and U.S. Congressman French Hill.

Boozman's statement began by giving credit to Ukraine's president, saying Zelenskyy "is leading his country with courage, conviction and moral clarity that has inspired the world to rally around Ukraine."

He urged the United States to continue providing Ukraine with assistance, both military and humanitarian, including further sanctions and approving the transfer of Polish fighter jets.

This assistance, Boozman said, is "needed to defend [Ukraine's] sovereignty, human rights and the cause of freedom."

Rep. French Hill released a statement also commending Ukraine's resilience, and that Zelenskyy's "message this morning was heard loud and clear."

"Continued aid to the Ukrainian people must be swift, and Russia must be held accountable for its brutal and illegal invasion.”

Congress has already approved $13.6 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, and the newly announced security aid will come from that allotment, which is part of a broader bill that Biden signed into law Tuesday.

Congressman Steve Womack answered Zelenkyy's remarks with a call for America, NATO, and the world to stand with Ukraine.

Womack also directly called out Russia's leader Vladimir Putin, calling him "a murderous tyrant and war criminal who wants everything but peace."

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton responded in broader terms following the speech, tweeting "No more timidity and half measures. It's time to send Ukraine the weapons needed to end this invasion."

President Biden said Wednesday afternoon in response to Zelenskyy's address that the U.S. will be sending more anti-aircraft, anti-armor weapons and drones to Ukraine to assist in its fight against Russia.

Biden also announced he will be sending an additional $800 million to Ukraine, totaling about $1 billion sent to the country in the past week.