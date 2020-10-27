Arkansas officials react to confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

Barrett will be the third Supreme Court justice nominated by President Trump.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Arkansas officials are reacting to the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court Monday (Oct. 26).

Governor Asa Hutchinson praised the Senate’s confirmation of President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett today as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

"President Trump chose wisely, and Judge Barrett will be an excellent addition to the Supreme Court,” Gov. Hutchinson said today after the Senate confirmed her nomination. "Her originalist view of the Constitution is essential to the rule of law. I am confident she will base her decisions on the law rather than a modern interpretation designed to please a certain constituency."

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge released a statement following the U.S. Senate’s confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the next U.S. Supreme Court Justice.

“As the mother of a two-year old daughter, I am personally and professionally thrilled about today’s historic confirmation of the first mother of young children to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “As a strong and brilliant jurist, Judge Barrett will adhere to the rule of law to protect our Constitution and our country. I look forward to the many opportunities in which Justice Barrett will hear cases from our office which impact the lives of all Arkansans.”

Senator Tom Cotton released the statement below after Judge Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court:

“Judge Barrett has earned the confidence of the United States Senate and the trust of the American people. Her confirmation is a triumph for the Constitution, the Supreme Court, and our nation.”

U.S. Senator John Boozman released the following statement after voting to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve as Associate Justice on the United States Supreme Court:

“Judge Barrett has demonstrated that she is eminently qualified to serve on the Supreme Court. Her resume is impeccable. Her demeanor is calm and unshakeable. Perhaps most importantly, her understanding of the role shows she will be a fair-minded and thoughtful jurist who steers clear of legislating from the bench. Judge Barrett has earned the trust and confidence of the Senate and the majority of the American people. I congratulate her on this honor and look forward to her tenure on the Supreme Court.”

Congressman Steve Womack released the following statement on the Senate confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court: