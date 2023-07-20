CAPES opening LEARNS Act petition drive-thru sites | Here's what to know

CAPES announced they'll be hosting several drive-thru sites across Arkansas, allowing registered voters the chance to sign their LEARNS Act petition from their car.

ARKANSAS, USA — On July 20, CAPES, the Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students, announced the launch of a series of drive-thru sites for Arkansans to sign its LEARNS Act petition.

Those signatures are a requirement to get a ballot initiative in front of Arkansas voters — which will then allow people in the state to decide if the LEARNS Act will stand.

Starting Friday, July 21, registered voters can visit their website to find a drive-thru location near them and stay cool in their cars while getting involved.

“I grew up in a very politically-active family. CAPES reminds me of how we used to come together for the good of Arkansas, and that there are still a lot of people who can see past the smoke and mirrors and read beyond lines of misinformation,” said Nancy Fancyboy, CAPES’ External Communications Director.

The LEARNS Act has been a point of contention between CAPES and local government officials like AG Tim Griffin and Education Secretary Jacob Oliva.

After initially rejecting CAPES's ballot titles aimed against the LEARNS Act two different times, AG Griffin officially certified the ballot title on June 5.

LEARNS is the education reform plan introduced by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The plan promises a private school voucher program, paid maternity leave programs, literacy programs, and teacher salary raises, which has drawn concern from some who are worried the voucher program would lead to further privatization of Arkansas education.

Last month, the LEARNS Act was paused for the second time due to a lawsuit in the Arkansas Supreme Court, which argues that the emergency clause attached to the bill wasn't voted on correctly.

In the time since, AG Griffin has made actions to ensure the standing of the LEARNS Act, placing a request to the Arkansas Supreme Court to expedite the act.

According to court records, the Supreme Court approved AG Griffin's request on Thursday, July 13.

The court order said that a brief would be due on July 28 at 12 p.m. It also stated the "appellees' brief" is due by Aug. 11 at 12 p.m. and the "appellants' reply brief" is due on Aug. 18, at 12 p.m.