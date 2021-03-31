Arkansas lawmakers vote to prevent mask mandate's return

The Senate on Wednesday approved legislation that prohibits mandatory face coverings, sending the measure to the House.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers are advancing a plan to prevent the state from reimposing a mask mandate to prevent the spread of the coronavirus after Gov. Asa Hutchinson lifted it.

A day earlier, Hutchinson lifted the mask mandate he imposed last year. Hutchinson has not ruled out the possibility of reinstating the mandate but has said it's unlikely.