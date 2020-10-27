7 Arkansas lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

The latest confirmed positive test marks the seventh virus case among Arkansas lawmakers in the last week.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Another Arkansas legislator has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the latest in an outbreak that prompted a suspension of budget hearings last week.

Representative Joe Cloud from Russellville is continuing to recover from his hospital bed.

“Symptoms worsened as far as body aches, fever, headache, sore eyes, strangely enough, and then the problem became the very, very deep raspy cough,” Cloud said.

Those symptoms continue to steadily decline, putting Cloud in the hospital with shortness of breath and decreasing oxygenation levels.

Now turning the corner, Cloud, who is also a retired physician, contributes his recovery to the several treatments given by his doctors.

“The remdesivir therapy I’ve been on is a five-day course. That’s recommended by the FDA, so I’ll get my final infusion of that in the morning and then back home thankfully,” Cloud said.

Other lawmakers experienced milder symptoms, like Senator Missy Irvin from Mountain View, who represents District 18.

“I never had a fever, but I had body aches and chills and just congestion in my head and my chest. But it hit really fast and definitely felt like a very, very bad case of the flu,” Irvin was.

Senator Irvin believes she contracted the virus at the State Capital two weeks ago.

“We were sitting too close to one another, but I know they are taking measures to fix that for this week right now,” Irvin said.

Senator President Jim Hendren says lawmakers plan to resume budget hearings Tuesday (Oct. 27) but with new safety procedures in place.

“We’re going to go back further spread on the seats. We are going to more strictly enforce mask mandate," Hendren said. "We’re going to make sure members who don’t need to be there can participate remotely. So we’ve done several things to minimize the risk, but we still have to have budget hearings to prepare for the season."