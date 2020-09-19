Arkansas lawmakers react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

ARKANSAS, USA — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died after battling metastatic pancreatic cancer.
Appointed to the nation’s highest court in 1993 by former President Bill Clinton, Ginsburg was the oldest sitting member on the court.
Despite a lengthy career on the court, she had never missed arguments until January 2019.
Arkansas lawmakers responded to the news of her death Friday (Sept. 18) night.
U.S. Senator Tom Cotton was selected by President Trump as a potential U.S. Supreme Court nominee.