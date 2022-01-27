Arkansas lawmakers react to Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement

State lawmakers are thanking Justice Breyer for his almost three decades of service on the highest court in America.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers are reacting to the retirement announcement from long-time Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

Justice Breyer, alongside President Biden, officially announced his retirement Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. He has served on the court for almost three decades.

The announcement gives Biden his first chance to fill a seat in the high court, which he says will be the Supreme Court's first Black woman. The president says he plans to hear from senators from both parties to help choose a nominee.

Biden is expected to announce his pick before the end of February.

Several Arkansas lawmakers are reacting to Justice Breyer's announcement by releasing the following individual statements.

While he doesn't usually agree with Justice Breyer, Senator Tom Cotton said he thanks him for his service.

"While I didn't often agree with Justice Breyer's jurisprudence, I honor and thank him for his decades of service to our country, from the Army to the Supreme Court. I wish him the very best in retirement. I encourage President Biden to nominate a jurist committed to the Constitution and the rule of law, instead of nominating yet another unqualified, left-wing ideologue, as he has done so often with lower-court nominees."

Senator John Boozman also thanked Justice Breyer for his service to our country.

"I wish Justice Breyer well and thank him for his service to our country. With respect to a vacancy on the nation's highest court, my criteria for nominees I can support remain the same. As was the case with the last three justices I helped confirm under President Trump, any nominee should be widely respected and well-qualified with a demonstrated commitment to upholding the Constitution and following the intent of Congress. I encourage President Biden to refrain from selecting a judicial activist who legislates from the bench. His administration and the nominee should expect a full, vigorous vetting."

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge wished Justice Breyer a well-deserved retirement.

"Justice Breyer has served with honor, and I thank him for his more than 25 years of service on the U.S. Supreme Court. I wish him all the best on his well-deserved retirement," said Attorney General Rutledge. "I hope President Biden will thoughtfully offer a nominee who will faithfully apply the Constitution as written. Knowing the impact the Supreme Court can have on everyday Arkansans, especially following our unanimous victory in Rutledge v. PCMA, I will be watching the nomination process closely and look forward to providing my input as the chief legal officer of the state."

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.