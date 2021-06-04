Arkansas lawmakers override Gov. Hutchinson's veto on youth transgender care

Arkansas lawmakers have overridden Gov. Asa Hutchinson's veto of a bill banning gender confirming treatments for transgender youth in the state.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas lawmakers have overridden Gov. Asa Hutchinson's veto of House Bill (HB) 1570, a piece of legislation that bans gender confirming treatments for transgender youth, the AP reports. Arkansas is the first state to ban gender confirming treatments and surgery for transgender youth.

HB1570, sponsored by Ark. Rep. Robin Lundstrom (R-Elm Springs), prohibits doctors from providing gender-confirming hormone treatment or surgery to minors or from referring them to other providers for the treatment.

On Monday (April 5), Hutchinson said the bill was well-intended but is off course. He said if the bill were to become law, it would create legislative interference standards with physicians and parents who are dealing with complex issues.

Two weeks ago, Hutchinson signed into law a bill banning transgender women and girls from playing school sports in Arkansas based on their gender identity, stating that it will "help promote and maintain fairness in women’s sporting events.” Republican-led states across the U.S. have drafted similar bills challenging LGBTQ rights, CBS News reports.

During a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Hutchinson said he isn’t surprised by the lawmaker's vote against his veto.

The Walmart Foundation, a nonprofit organization run by the state's largest business, Walmart, issued a statement Tuesday (April 6) calling the challenge to LGBTQ rights in the state "alarming."

“We are alarmed by the string of policy targeting LGBTQ people in Arkansas. This trend is harmful and sends the wrong message to those willing to invest in or visit our state. We support Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s recent veto of discriminatory policy and implore government, business and community leaders to consider the impact of existing and future policy that limits basic freedoms and does not promote inclusiveness in our communities and economy.

Our nation was built on inalienable rights and strengthened by individual differences. Arkansas has been called the land of opportunity because it is a place where anyone can think big and achieve the extraordinary. Any policy that limits individual opportunity also limits our state’s potential.”

– Tom Walton, Home Region Program Committee Chair – Walton Family Foundation

Tom Walton is the grandson of Walmart founder Sam Walton.

The ACLU released a tweet saying they are preparing to sue over the bill.

BREAKING: The Arkansas legislature overrode Governor Hutchinson’s veto on HB 1570, a bill that would ban health care for trans youth.



We are preparing litigation as we speak. — ACLU (@ACLU) April 6, 2021

"Today Arkansas legislators disregarded widespread, overwhelming, and bipartisan opposition to this bill and continued their discriminatory crusade against trans youth," Holly Dickson, ACLU of Arkansas Executive Director, said. As Governor Hutchinson noted in his veto message, denying care to trans youth can lead to harmful and life-threatening consequences. This is a sad day for Arkansas, but this fight is not over — and we’re in it for the long haul. Attempting to block trans youth from the care they need simply because of who they are is not only wrong, it’s also illegal, and we will be filing a lawsuit to challenge this law in court. We are hearing from concerned families all over the state who are afraid about the impact of this bill and others like it. We are committed to doing all we can to support these families and ensure they know how to continue to fight for their rights and get the care and resources they need."

The measure is set to take effect this summer.