Arkansas lawmakers OK transgender sports, treatment limits

The Arkansas Senate approved a measure banning transgender women and girls from playing school sports consistent with their gender identity.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Efforts to place new restrictions on transgender youth are advancing in Arkansas' legislature despite objections from health and education groups. 

The majority-Republican Senate on Wednesday approved a measure banning transgender women and girls from playing school sports consistent with their gender identity. 

The House also approved a bill prohibiting gender confirming treatments for minors. 

The measures are among 73 bills that the Human Rights Campaign says have been filed in state legislatures that target transgender people.

