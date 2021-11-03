Arkansas lawmakers OK transgender sports, treatment limits

The Arkansas Senate approved a measure banning transgender women and girls from playing school sports consistent with their gender identity.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Efforts to place new restrictions on transgender youth are advancing in Arkansas' legislature despite objections from health and education groups.

The majority-Republican Senate on Wednesday approved a measure banning transgender women and girls from playing school sports consistent with their gender identity.

The House also approved a bill prohibiting gender confirming treatments for minors.