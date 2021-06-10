Arkansas lawmakers OK opt-out for COVID vaccine mandates

The bill is among several attempts to limit or prohibit COVID vaccine requirements in Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers have given final approval to legislation requiring employers to let their workers opt out of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Senate approved the legislation on Wednesday, Oct. 6, despite opposition from Governor Asa Hutchinson, business groups and hospitals.

The bill is among several attempts to limit or prohibit vaccine requirements that have dominated the Legislature's attention during a session intended to focus on congressional redistricting.

It is still uncertain whether the bill will take effect immediately or early next year if it's enacted.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Hutchinson expressed reservations about the bills.

"I don't believe in a federal mandate on vaccination," the governor said. "But I also don't believe in state mandates as well on employers and defining the employer-employee relationship and what employers can and cannot do in terms of the public health."

Gov. Hutchinson went on to say he worries about the burden the unemployment bill will put on employers.