Arkansas governor OKs limits on agencies' race, sex training

Hutchinson said the measure doesn’t address any problem that exists and said its requirements are unnecessary.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is allowing new limits to take effect on how race and sex are addressed in state employee training.

The Republican governor on Monday allowed a bill to become law without his signature to prohibit state agencies from teaching employees or contractors to believe what it calls “divisive concepts."

The concepts barred include the belief that the U.S. is fundamentally racist or sexist.

The law doesn’t apply to public schools, colleges or universities.

