Arkansas judge announces bid for state Supreme Court seat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas judge and former Republican lawmaker says he's running for a seat on the state Supreme Court.

Sebastian County Circuit Judge Gunner DeLay said Thursday he's running for the seat currently held by Justice Karen Baker.

Baker hasn't said whether she's seeking reelection next year.

DeLay's running for a seat on a court that's non-partisan, but has drawn attention and spending by outside conservative groups in recent years.