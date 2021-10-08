x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Arkansas House rejects ban on employee vaccine disclosures

The "right of privacy" bill would allow employees to sue under the state’s civil rights law for any violations.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers have rejected legislation that would have prevented businesses from requiring employees to say whether they've been vaccinated against COVID-19. 

The majority-Republican House on Friday, Oct. 8, voted 41-46 in favor of the Senate-backed bill, which would have created a “right of privacy” for employees and contractors regarding their vaccination status. 

The proposal would allow employees to sue under the state’s civil rights law for any violations. 

The bill is among several targeting employer vaccine requirements that have dominated a session that was intended to focus on congressional redistricting.

RELATED: Vaccination status bill makes its way to house committee from Arkansas Senate

RELATED: State Lawmakers advance Congressional redistricting bills, awaiting governor's signature