Arkansas House rejects ban on employee vaccine disclosures

The "right of privacy" bill would allow employees to sue under the state’s civil rights law for any violations.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers have rejected legislation that would have prevented businesses from requiring employees to say whether they've been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The majority-Republican House on Friday, Oct. 8, voted 41-46 in favor of the Senate-backed bill, which would have created a “right of privacy” for employees and contractors regarding their vaccination status.

The proposal would allow employees to sue under the state’s civil rights law for any violations.