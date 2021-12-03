Arkansas House panel advances bill that would allow doctors to refuse to treat patients based on beliefs

The bill says health care workers have the right to not participate in non-emergency treatments that violate their conscience.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas House panel has advanced legislation to permit doctors to refuse to treat someone because of moral or religious objections.

On Thursday, the House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee endorsed the reworked bill that opponents say would allow discrimination against patients.

Supporters say it protects workers from being forced to perform something that violates their conscience.