x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Politics

Arkansas House backs removing affidavit option from voter ID

The majority-Republican House voted 75-20 on Tuesday in favor of the bill that revises the state's 2017 voter ID law.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas House has voted to make the state's voter ID law stricter by no longer allowing someone without identification to cast a ballot if they sign a statement affirming their identity.

The majority-Republican House voted 75-20 on Tuesday in favor of the bill that revises the state's 2017 voter ID law. 

The bill now heads to the majority-Republican Senate. 

The proposal is among proposals to restrict voting access that Republican legislators across the country are pushing months after the presidential election broke turnout records.

RELATED: Goodwill searching for owners of baby memory box donated in Bella Vista

RELATED: Gov. will not extend 11 p.m. curfew on Arkansas bars and restaurants