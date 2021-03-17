x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Politics

Arkansas gun rights advocate Jan Morgan announces run against Sen. Boozman

Former Arkansas GOP gubernatorial candidate and outspoken gun rights advocate Jan Morgan has announced her run against Sen. Boozman in 2022.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2018, file photo, gun range owner Jan Morgan talks to reporters at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock after filing paperwork to run against Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson in the state's May 22 Republican primary. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former Arkansas GOP gubernatorial candidate and outspoken gun rights advocate Jan Morgan has announced her run against incumbent United States Senator John Boozman in 2022.

In a Youtube video officially announcing her campaign, Morgan spoke on her pro-gun advocacy and the gun range she owns in Hot Springs. She also remarked against Boozman for accepting the election results and accepting Joe Biden as president.

"When the going got tough, he exited the ring and voted with Democrats to accept Joe Biden. If that wasn't enough, my RINO opponent publicly blamed President Trump for the events on Capitol Hill on January 6," Morgan said in the announcement video.

Morgan said in 2014 that her gun range would be a "Muslim-free zone" because of safety concerns and that she viewed Islam as a "theocracy/terrorist organization, not a religion."

Sen. Boozman announced earlier this month his run for re-election to the United States Senate.  

"Now more than ever Arkansas needs strong, conservative leadership in Washington. I am proud to be that leader,” said Boozman. 

RELATED: Boozman announces 2022 re-election bid

RELATED: Jan Morgan says enhanced carry law would've never happened if she was Governor