Arkansas gun rights advocate Jan Morgan announces run against Sen. Boozman

Former Arkansas GOP gubernatorial candidate and outspoken gun rights advocate Jan Morgan has announced her run against Sen. Boozman in 2022.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former Arkansas GOP gubernatorial candidate and outspoken gun rights advocate Jan Morgan has announced her run against incumbent United States Senator John Boozman in 2022.

In a Youtube video officially announcing her campaign, Morgan spoke on her pro-gun advocacy and the gun range she owns in Hot Springs. She also remarked against Boozman for accepting the election results and accepting Joe Biden as president.

"When the going got tough, he exited the ring and voted with Democrats to accept Joe Biden. If that wasn't enough, my RINO opponent publicly blamed President Trump for the events on Capitol Hill on January 6," Morgan said in the announcement video.

Morgan said in 2014 that her gun range would be a "Muslim-free zone" because of safety concerns and that she viewed Islam as a "theocracy/terrorist organization, not a religion."

Sen. Boozman announced earlier this month his run for re-election to the United States Senate.

"Now more than ever Arkansas needs strong, conservative leadership in Washington. I am proud to be that leader,” said Boozman.