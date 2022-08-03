Arkansas governor signs police payments bill as session ends

Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into law legislation giving law enforcement officers a one-time payment of $5,000.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed legislation giving one-time payments to thousands of law enforcement officers around the state as lawmakers wrapped up this year's session.

Hutchinson signed legislation Tuesday that sets aside $50 million to give $5,000 one-time payments to city and county law enforcement officers, as well as state parole and probation officers.

The legislation also will grant $2,000 one-time payments to state troopers. Another bill Hutchinson signed will increase the starting salary for state troopers.

“This was a public service session in which we showed our appreciation and the value we place on our law enforcement officers,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “There’s not been a session of the legislature that’s done more to my knowledge for law enforcement.”

Hutchinson signed the measures shortly after lawmakers recess this year's session.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.