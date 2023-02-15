Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders signs executive order combating human trafficking

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has issued Executive Order 23-17, which seeks to "develop an integrated approach to address human trafficking," offer further support to victims, and "prosecute the criminals to the fullest extent of the law."
In order to achieve this goal, the Department of Human Services will be tasked with:
- Evaluating current state policies and procedures centered around human trafficking prevention
- Evaluate practices nationwide that combat human trafficking
- Work with local law enforcement, the attorney general, judges, probation officers, advocacy centers, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
- Develop a system that is capable of:
- Identifying victims of human trafficking
- Providing specialized services to victims
- Identifying missing youth who are at risk of human trafficking
Six months after the order was signed, the Department of Human Services secretary will have to present to Gov. Sanders:
- A screening tool that can identify, and provide resources to victims
- Human trafficking training, and educational materials provided to local school districts
