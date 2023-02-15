Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders signs executive order combating human trafficking

The executive order intends to create a state-wide approach to human trafficking, including prosecuting criminals "to the fullest extent of the law."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has issued Executive Order 23-17, which seeks to "develop an integrated approach to address human trafficking," offer further support to victims, and "prosecute the criminals to the fullest extent of the law."

In order to achieve this goal, the Department of Human Services will be tasked with:

Evaluating current state policies and procedures centered around human trafficking prevention

Evaluate practices nationwide that combat human trafficking

Work with local law enforcement, the attorney general, judges, probation officers, advocacy centers, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Develop a system that is capable of: Identifying victims of human trafficking Providing specialized services to victims Identifying missing youth who are at risk of human trafficking



Six months after the order was signed, the Department of Human Services secretary will have to present to Gov. Sanders:

A screening tool that can identify, and provide resources to victims

Human trafficking training, and educational materials provided to local school districts

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device