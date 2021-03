Gov. Asa Hutchinson is giving an update on Arkansas' legislative session along with his weekly Covid-19 press conference on Tuesday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is providing an update on the state's legislative session along with his weekly Covid-19 press conference on Tuesday (March 23).

The press conference is set to start at 1:15 p.m.

Arkansas reported 52 new Covid-19 cases in the state on Monday, with a total of 328,707 confirmed cases since the pandemic started in March 2020.