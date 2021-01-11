Arkansas governor traveling to Israel on a trade mission

Hutchinson’s last international economic development trip came in November 2019, when he traveled to China and Japan.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is traveling to Israel on his first international economic development trip since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Hutchinson said Tuesday that he leaves Saturday for Israel, where he’ll speak at the Prime Minister’s Smart Mobility Conference.

Hutchinson’s office said he’ll return home Thursday.

Officials accompanying the governor include Commerce Secretary Mike Preston.

Hutchinson said 5,000 people from 40 countries are expected to be at the summit, presenting what he called a “great marketing opportunity” for the state.