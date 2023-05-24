Arkansas Governor announces appointments to boards and commissions

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed new members to state boards and commissions.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed new members to boards and commissions in a statement Wednesday May 24.

Several of the members are from the Northwest Arkansas and River Valley areas.

Randy Lawson, of Bentonville, and Charles Wohlford, of Fort Smith, were appointed to the Oil and Gas Commission and their terms expire on February 20, 2029. Lawson is replacing Thomas McWilliams.

Rod Coleman, of Fort Smith, was reappointed to the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority. His term expires on January 14, 2027.

Jeff Beauchamp, of Van Buren, is replacing Michael Morrison as Justice of the Peace in the Crawford County Quorum Court, District 4. His term expires on December 31, 2024.

