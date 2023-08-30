Arkansas crews deployed to help battle wildfires in Louisiana

Following the authorization of Gov. Sarah Sanders, Arkansas crews were deployed to Louisiana on Wednesday to help combat lingering wildfires in the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Arkansas National Guard announced that crews were deployed to Louisiana on Wednesday to help combat lingering wildfires in the state.

The announcement was made on today, with Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorizing the sending of active duty personnel to aid in the wildfire battle.

Officials shared that the crews were sent from Camp Joe T. Robinson in North Little Rock around noon on Wednesday.

Arkansas National Guard also shared that two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crews and support equipment were ordered as well to combat the wildfires.

The aid comes after Louisiana's governor declared a state of emergency due to the lingering wildfires, with Sabine, Vernon, and Beauregard being impacted as a result of the fires.

In total, the support being sent to Louisiana is as follows:

Two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and eight crew members.

Two Bambi Buckets to transport water.

Two Humvees, and one ground maintenance team consisting of four personnel.

According to a press release from the National Guard, the crews were requested to remain in Louisiana until Sept. 5, with their continued stay being dependent on ground conditions at the time.

The crews will operate out of the Alexandria Esler Regional Airport in Louisiana.