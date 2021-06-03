Arkansas court to hear lawmakers' challenge to virus limits

The case is proceeding despite Gov. Asa Hutchinson lifting most of the restrictions, except for the mask mandate.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Supreme Court says it will hear arguments in the lawsuit by a group of legislators challenging the state's coronavirus restrictions.

Justices on Friday ordered oral arguments in the case but didn't immediately schedule the hearing.

The lawmakers appealed to the Supreme Court after a Pulaski County judge dismissed the lawsuit last year.

